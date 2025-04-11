ROYAL ASCOT 2025 LOOKBOOK UNVEILED UNDER DANIEL FLETCHER’S CREATIVE DIRECTION FOR A SECOND YEAR

Ascot Racecourse proudly presents the highly anticipated 2025 Royal Ascot Lookbook, once again guided by the creative vision of acclaimed British designer Daniel Fletcher. Now in his second year as Creative Director, Fletcher deepens his exploration of occasion dressing, blending contemporary fashion with British heritage and global influences.

Following the resounding success of his debut, Fletcher expands the Lookbook’s vision, celebrating versatility, inclusivity, and innovation while honouring Royal Ascot’s timeless dress codes. This year’s collection of edits showcases a rich interplay of British craftsmanship, international style, and vintage revival, inviting racegoers to embrace their individuality while paying homage to heritage.

The 2025 Royal Ascot Lookbook refines and reimagines key themes, offering sartorial inspiration for every racegoer:

The Archive Edit: A contemporary take on conscious fashion, this edit delves into the rich history of Royal Ascot style. Featuring vintage, rental, and borrowed pieces, it redefines elegance through the lens of bygone eras, proving that heritage and modernity can exist in harmony.

Best of British: A continuation of last year’s homage to British design, this edit showcases the finest homegrown talent, from esteemed heritage brands to dynamic high-street innovators. Playful styling, preppy aesthetics, and eccentric charm set the tone, with a whimsical British summertime backdrop featuring oversized strawberries, daisies, and orchard fruits.

The International Edit: Reflecting Royal Ascot’s global appeal, this edit celebrates international designers, with a sleek, minimalist set design allowing the styles to take centre stage. This year also introduces traditional national dress – which is welcomed within the dress codes – including the Scottish national dress of kilt and sporran, adding a fresh cultural dimension to the event’s renowned dress codes.

Prints & Patterns: A bold and vibrant exploration of pattern and colour, this edit embraces the joyous prints that define Royal Ascot each summer. Stripes, florals, polka dots, statement graphics and appliqué take the spotlight, set against custom-designed backdrops that enhance their dynamic energy.

Beyond these defining edits, the Lookbook spotlights key trends for Spring/Summer 2025, including the revival of polka dots, the emergence of matcha green as a leading pastel hue, and the earthy sophistication of Pantone’s Colour of the Year, Mocca Mousse. Luxurious fabrics – silk, ruffles, and sheer layering – further elevate the season’s aesthetic.

Daniel Fletcher commented: “Returning as Creative Director for a second year, I wanted to push the creative boundaries even further, balancing heritage with modernity and encouraging racegoers to see occasion dressing as an expression of individuality. The Archive Edit felt like a natural evolution of last year’s sustainability focus, drawing inspiration from Ascot’s storied style while championing vintage and rental pieces. Meanwhile, Best of British is more vibrant than ever, embracing playful pairings and unexpected twists that highlight the depth of UK fashion. I’m eager to see how racegoers make their own mark on Royal Ascot style in 2025.”

Felicity Barnard, CEO, Ascot Racecourse, added: “Royal Ascot is an unparalleled moment in the social and sporting calendar, where tradition and fashion converge and Daniel’s vision for the 2025 Lookbook is a really exciting mix of heritage alongside modern trends. This year’s edits pay homage to everything that Ascot is celebrated for, including the global influences that are shaping contemporary fashion. With a focus on craftsmanship, sustainability, and self-expression, the 2025 Lookbook is designed to inspire racegoers to embrace the art of dressing up while honouring the dress codes that make Royal Ascot so truly special.”

Royal Ascot takes place from Tuesday 17th to Saturday 21st June 2025, with tickets available from www.ascot.com.

