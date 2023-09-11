Ross Quinn announces headline show at London Hackney Social

Multi-instrumentalist Ross Quinn has announced a headline show in London at The Hackney Social on Wednesday 4th October 2023. Tickets on sale now on gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Starting out as a DJ in underground venues in Leeds, Yorkshire born singer-songwriter and producer Ross Quinn is now rising to fame within the electronic-pop and dance music scene.

Earlier this year, Quinn had an incredible run of tour dates supporting Elderbrook across the UK & Europe, carving out a name for himself on the live circuit.

Quinn released his debut EP ‘Away With Me’ in 2020, which racked up over 5 million streams on Spotify and showcased his ability to transmit pure emotion through music. Quinn has since gone on to release several singles and EP’s since, with his most recent single, ‘Every Night’ releasing Friday 8th September.

ROSS QUINN

THE HACKNEY SOCIAL

WEDNESDAY 4TH OCTOBER 2023

+ SUPPORT FROM RULES (DJ SET)

