Roger Daltrey announces huge summer outdoor show at Audley End

One of the most iconic voices in music history, Roger Daltrey, is the first act to be announced for Heritage Live Festivals’ 2025 summer outdoor shows taking place in the stunning grounds of English Heritage’s Audley End House & Gardens.

Taking place on Friday 1st August 2025, the show will see The Who frontman perform hits from the legendary band, and delve into a solo catalogue that dates back nearly 50 years.

Giles Cooper from Heritage Live said “Roger Daltrey is a true legend and we are so excited to welcome one of the greatest names in the history of rock to the stunning grounds of Audley End. This will undoubtedly be a gig that is etched in our memories for many years to come!”

Special guests for the event will be Ocean Colour Scene and Cast.

Tickets for the show will be available on presale on Wednesday 5th February at 9am. Customers MUST pre-register at https://arep.co/p/rogerdaltrey for presale access. Tickets will then go on general sale on Friday 7th February at 9am from AXS.com/heritagelive.

Roger Daltrey will be accompanied by his incredible 9-piece band, the acclaimed group consisting of regular The Who collaborator Simon Townshend (guitar/ vocals) alongside John Hogg (bass), Doug Boyle (guitar), Steve Weston (harmonica), Jody Linscott (percussion), Billy Nicholls (backing vocals), Katie Jacoby (violin), Geraint Watkins (keyboard), Scott Devours (drums).

Daltrey’s solo career began in 1973 with the single ‘Giving It All Away’ which reached number 5 in the UK charts. His most recent album was 2018’s acclaimed top 10 hit As Long As I Have You.

With The Who, he is the voice of timeless classics like ‘Substitute’, ‘Who Are You’, ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ and ‘Baba O’Riley’, as well as the pioneering rock operas ‘Tommy’ and ‘Quadrophenia’.

Over the years, The Who have earned numerous prestigious awards. These include a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

In 2024, Daltrey bowed out as figurehead for the Teenage Cancer Trust after 24 years – during which time he raised around £34 million with star-studded concerts at the Royal Albert Hall. He remains Honorary Patron of the charity and an active campaigner on their behalf.

Ocean Colour Scene, consisting of frontman Simon Fowler, guitarist Steve Cradock and drummer Oscar Harrison, have notched up ten albums of influential and commercially successful hits since their formation in 1989. Three of these – 1996’s ‘Moseley Shoals’, 1997’s ‘Marchin’ Already’, and 1999’s ‘One From The Modern’ went Top 5, and included a run of nine successive Top 20 singles commencing with 1996’s The Riverboat Song.

Originally formed in 1992 Cast released four albums, the second of which ‘Mother Nature Calls’ also went platinum (three of them top 10), and had ten top 10 singles, before disbanding in 2001. Since reforming a decade later, they have released three albums including last year’s ‘Love Is The Call’, and they will also support Oasis at their Wembley Stadium shows this summer.

Previous years of Heritage Live Festivals at Audley End have featured Richard Ashcroft, The Jacksons, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Elbow, Soft Cell, Madness, Boy George & Culture Club, Sir Tom Jones, Jess Glynne, Simple Minds and many more.

Roger Daltrey & Friends

Plus Special Guests

Ocean Colour Scene + Cast

Audley End House and Gardens, Off London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4JF

axs.com/heritagelive

Gates open 3:00pm / event ends 10:30pm

VIP packages are available.

For all show info, including venue information and VIP packages visit: www.heritagelive.net

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

