Rise in norovirus cases in local hospitals prompts NHS to urge people to treat the winter vomiting bug at home

The NHS in mid and south Essex is urging local people not to attend A&E or other healthcare settings – or visit relatives in hospitals – if they have, or have very recently had, the winter vomiting and diarrhoea bug norovirus.

The call comes as cases of the common winter stomach bug are on the rise in acute and community hospitals across mid and south Essex, increasing pressure on local services which are already dealing with high levels of demand this winter.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a public health warning as cases of the common stomach bug are on the rise elsewhere across the country, while the NHS in mid and south Essex is urging local people to treat themselves at home rather than potentially putting others at risk of the stomach bug.

Norovirus is highly contagious and can cause symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, headaches, stomach cramps, and aching limbs. According to recent data, laboratory-confirmed norovirus cases in late January were more than double the five-season average for the same period.

Giles Thorpe, Chief Nurse at NHS Mid and South Essex, said: “It is important that people stay at home if they have the winter vomiting bug to avoid transmitting it to others. Norovirus is common in the winter and it can create problems in hospitals if it is brought into an environment where patients already unwell through other medical conditions.

“There is no specific cure for bugs like norovirus and – except in extreme cases – they are best treated at home. Most people recover within two to three days without medicine or needing to see a healthcare professional and can manage their symptoms at home by drinking plenty of fluids and resting.

“Please avoid socialising or visiting public places, including healthcare facilities, until at least 48 hours after symptoms have stopped to help protect others, particularly vulnerable individuals.”

For those concerned about a vulnerable person or experiencing symptoms that persist beyond three days, phone NHS 111 or your GP surgery for further advice.

Norovirus spreads to others very easily and you can catch it from:

close contact with someone with norovirus

touching surfaces or objects that have the virus on them, then touching your mouth

eating food that’s been prepared or handled by someone with norovirus

drinking unclean water or infected food

Symptoms usually appear quickly and, although unpleasant, most people recover within a few days.

Good hygiene practices are essential to reducing the spread of norovirus. Individuals should:

· Wash hands regularly with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the toilet or before preparing food. Alcohol-based hand gels or hand sanitisers do not work against norovirus, so thorough handwashing with soap and water remains the best defence.

· Thoroughly clean bathrooms and frequently touched surfaces with bleach-based disinfectants.

· Avoid preparing food for others while experiencing symptoms and for at least 48 hours after symptoms have cleared.

