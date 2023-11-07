Right Royal Centurion Birthday for Carehome Resident Stuart at Magnolia Court

Celebrations were in full swing at Magnolia Court Care Home in Golders Green at the weekend, as one of its residents reached his centenary, milestone birthday in true style.

The Home Management team collaborated with resident Stuart Black’s wife Crystal, to organise a birthday party fit for Royalty and gave a warm welcome to Stuart’s relatives who travelled from as far away as Israel, who joined together with Stuart’s friends, relatives, staff and his fellow residents to celebrate this momentous occasion, when he also received a telegram from King Charles and Queen Camilla in recognition of his landmark birthday. A champagne reception was held at the home in Stuart’s honour and his guests enjoyed a special birthday cake by family, live musical entertainment and refreshments provided by the home’s chef Valentina.

Stuart Black was born in Liverpool. He celebrated with a family party in the gardens of Magnolia Court Nursing Home, with Crystal his wife of 44 years. Family members travelling from many parts of the country and Israel. The King and Queen’s card took pride of place amongst the many cards and presents that arrived. It was definitely a day to remember for one and all.

The birthday boy said, ”I am not quite sure how I feel about reaching 100 years old, it is a very advanced age and I am thankful” Among those relatives attending were Crystal his devoted wife, nieces and nephews, and Richard a long-time friend who played host for the afternoon to lots of guests. Speaking about Stuart, Crystal said it is wonderful to be with him on this very special day to say just how proud he makes us feel.”

Lenie Terrado, General Manager of Barchester Magnolia Court Care Home added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable man as he reaches this amazing milestone. Stuart is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as he breaks into his next century.”

