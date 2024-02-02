Residents in Maldon and surrounding areas are invited to attend an event to share their views on proposed changes to NHS services

As part of a public consultation to gather views on proposed changes to services provided at community hospitals, residents in Maldon and surrounding areas are invited to attend a local event to share their feedback.

The proposals under consideration are:

potential changes to the places where some community hospital intermediate care and stroke rehabilitation services are provided,

making permanent the temporary move of the freestanding midwife-led birthing unit from St Peter’s Hospital, Maldon to the William Julien Courtauld Unit at St Michael’s, Braintree.

the possibility of moving all other patient services at St Peter’s Hospital, Maldon to other locations, mostly in and around Maldon.

Representatives from the NHS in mid and south Essex will be at several locations across Maldon over the next few weeks to share information, answer questions and gather views from residents. The dates and locations for the events are:

· Morrisons, Limebrook Way, Maldon CM9 6GG on Friday 9 February from 10am to 5pm

· Blackwater Leisure Centre, Park Drive, Maldon CM9 5UR on Thursday 22 February from 10am to 4pm

· Ormiston Rivers Academy, Southminster Rd, Burnham-on-Crouch CM0 8QB on Wednesday 6 March. There will be two sessions, the first from 4pm to 5.30pm and the second from 6.30pm to 8pm. Residents can register a place at either here: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/public-consultation-mid-and-south-essex-nhs-3021119

Residents are invited to register now for any of the other upcoming events that will be taking place by searching ‘MSE Virtual Views’ or following this link: www.virtualviews.midandsouthessex.ics.nhs.uk/changes-to-services.

There will be a public consultation hearing in Maldon on 19 March that anyone can come along to. This is an event that gives people the opportunity to present evidence or share their views on the proposals directly. For more information or to register interest in providing evidence, please email: PublicConsultationHearing@wearestand.co.uk

Dr Matthew Sweeting, Interim System Medical Director for NHS Mid and South Essex Integrated Care Board, said: “Our doctors, nurses, therapists and other staff want to make sure that they can provide the best possible care.

“Our clinical teams have been developing different proposals around these services so that we can openly share information through a wide public consultation.

“It’s important we involve people in any decisions that might affect them. Attending these events in Maldon and Burnham-on-Crouch will be an opportunity for us to find out more about proposals and hear the views and experiences of people that use the NHS services we are consulting on.

“We are keen to explain to local people the challenges we have been facing, and the different ways we think we could make services better.”

Residents living in mid and south Essex can also complete an online survey on the proposals. There will also be a series of virtual events taking place in the coming weeks.

