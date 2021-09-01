Remembrance ribbon display returns to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week in Clacton

Vibrant ribbons will once again be on show at Memorial Garden, in Clacton-on-Sea, marking Baby Loss Awareness Week 2021. Building on the success of displays from two previous years, Maria Gormley is working with Sands, the UK’s leading stillbirth and neonatal death charity, to raise vital awareness of pregnancy and baby loss in Essex. Throughout the week of Saturday 9th-Friday 15th October, the Memorial Garden will see white, pink and blue ribbons with baby names inscribed tied onto the railing, in remembrance of all babies lost too soon.

In support of the event, local residents and many other caring individuals across the country have donated knitted and crocheted teddy bears, as well as ribbons, to include in the display. Businesses can sponsor a knitted item to be added to the display, alongside a small tag with the sponsor’s name included, for a suggested donation of £5. This year will also feature a small, knitted octopus sponsored by Tendring’s Octopus Ahoy!, in full support of the movement.

Baby Loss Awareness Week runs annually, currently in its 19th year, as an opportunity for bereaved parents, families and friends to commemorate the lives of babies, as well as raising awareness about pregnancy and baby loss, which sadly affects thousands of people each year, and drive for improvements. Maria has already raised a fantastic £988 on her JustGiving page, with more than 60 businesses having already pledged their support and sponsored a teddy.

Maria Gormley said: “We hope that our ribbon display will help to spark conversation about baby loss as well as providing local bereaved parents and families a chance to remember and talk about their precious babies.”

Clea Harmer, Chief Executive of Sands (stillbirth and neonatal death charity), said: “Baby Loss Awareness Week is a unique opportunity for parents, grandparents, siblings and wider family and friends to come together and remember their babies who have died, however long ago.

“For anyone whose baby has died, however recent or long ago, the world is changed forever, and there is no simple answer to grief. Finding ways to cope and look after yourself or your partner is different for everyone.

“I hope that Maria’s Remembrance Ribbon Display will help start more conversations about pregnancy and baby loss, and by doing so help bereaved parents and families feel more able to talk about their babies and find ways to look after themselves and others.” she added.

If your business, whether it is big or small, would like to support this year’s Baby Loss Awareness Remembrance Ribbon Display by sponsoring a teddy, please get in touch with Maria on maria.gormley@sands.org.uk or to donate, visit the JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ribbon-display

