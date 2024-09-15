Remembering Stephen Lawrence on his 50th birthday

Today should have been Stephen Lawrence’s 50th birthday. But, on 22 April 1993, Stephen was murdered in an unprovoked racist attack.

To commemorate what should be a day of celebration, we are sharing our short film, Mr Lawrence: My Son’s Legacy, which was filmed on Stephen Lawrence Day earlier this year.

The film shows Neville Lawrence, Stephen’s father, visiting St. Margaret’s Primary School in Plumstead, to speak about the importance of Stephen’s legacy.

Neville speaks about Stephen’s aspirations, the night he was murdered, and the impact Stephen has had on the community. Neville also explains what it was like moving to England from Jamaica in 1960 and the racist challenges he faced.

During the film, primary school children explain when they first heard about Stephen Lawrence, their thoughts on feeling safe within their community and what message they would like to give to Neville.

During the visit, Dr Neville Lawrence said: “Stephen has touched a lot of lives and made them better. [It’s] my loss, but he’s done what he was sent here for. Stephen’s legacy is the fact that people can look at each other and say, well I’ll never do that to someone’s family again.”

Watch the full video below:

If you have experienced a hate crime, or witnessed one happen, in an emergency always call 999.

