REES-MOGG ACCUSES LABOUR OF ‘REVERSING BREXIT BY STEALTH’

SIR Jacob Rees-Mogg has said the government is trying to reverse Brexit through obscure laws currently in the House of Lords.

Speaking on GB News, he said: “Once again, Labour is in the process of doing exactly what it said it would not do, reversing Brexit by stealth…quietly behind the scenes, there is a push to bring us into alignment with the EU.

“Labour would not dare to take us explicitly back into the EU but it’s doing so via the back door.

“A bill has been noiselessly making its way through the House of Lords that will give Labour carte blanche to make the United Kingdom into a miniature European Union.

“Part of why we voted to leave the European Union was to free ourselves from its stifling regulatory standards.

“The EU’s economy used to be larger than the United States, but in recent years, it has shrunk, comparatively.

“You may ask, why? Well, it’s because of over-regulation and high energy prices.

“This bill will give Labour ministers the power by order to align UK regulations with the EU by a process known as secondary legislation.

“This has limited parliamentary scrutiny compared to an Act of Parliament.

“Clause 1.2 of the Metrology bill explicitly allows that ‘the Secretary of State may also, by regulations, make provisions in relation to the marketing or use of products in the United Kingdom, which corresponds, or is similar to a provision of relevant EU law for the purpose of reducing or mitigating the environmental impact of products.’

“So Dysons will be out the window. It’s only EU law that may be aligned with, it’s not a policy of mutual recognition of other mature regulators on the basis that a product that is safe in Australia or Japan, for example, would also be safe here.

“It is a specific effort to copy and be in cahoots with the failing European Union.

“Now, this sounds like a foodling bit of legislation with an obscure name that’s introduced in the House of Lords, because it’s not that important: a subject purely for the nerds.

“But remember, the root for EU law to overtake UK law during our membership was merely section 2.2 of the European Communities Act 1972.

“A few words in legislation is all it takes to subjugate a nation.”

