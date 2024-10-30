Red Sky July announce album release date and special vinyl.

Red Sky July are thrilled to announce their eagerly awaited fourth album, Misty Morning, is set to be released on the February 28th, 2025. This new collection marks a significant evolution in the band’s sound, blending folk influences with modern instrumentation, and will be available for pre-order from 10am (UK) today.

The album will be released digitally and as a limited edition 12” record – the first vinyl album to be released by the band – with the LP nestled inside a deluxe sleeve that features a unique and dreamy illustration by artist Ellamae Statham. All pre-orders will be hand-signed by the band and include free access to exclusive content with the Red Sky July Making Music Pass.

Misty Morning promises to capture the essence of their journey through life and music, featuring deeply personal lyrics and lush melodies. The album reflects the band’s growth and exploration, especially after the addition of vocalist Haley Glennie-Smith, whose distinct sound adds a new dimension to their work.

The title track, ‘Misty Morning’, paints a vivid soundscape reminiscent of early dawn, filled with rich textures and harmonies that evoke a sense of nostalgia and hope. ‘You’re the man I call when the bottle breaks/And the hazy-gin eyes can’t see anything straight’

In creating this album, Red Sky July sought to redefine the boundaries of folk and Americana music. By integrating electronic elements and layered soundscapes—some derived from natural recordings made during their travels—the band has crafted a cinematic experience that resonates with listeners on multiple levels.

When recording the new album “We challenged the instrumentation involved in the folk and Americana genres and used a lot of delays and electronic drones to create a much more cinematic sound. We also layered up some ‘found sound’ that we recorded in Scotland, Ireland, America, Spain and everywhere else on our travels. We made synth drones out of them, which became the bedrock of the album, sound-wise” explains Shelly.

“Our aim was to shake up the perception of what folk music means,” says Shelly Poole, who co-formed Red Sky July with her husband, ex-Texas guitarist Ally McErlaine, in 2008 as a ‘soul food’ side-project which soon spiralled with the release of their acclaimed music. Their achievements were recognised at the Scottish Music Awards where they were presented with a prestigious Tartan Clef Award, have toured extensively including sets at Glastonbury, Isle of Wight, T in the Park and C2C: Country to Country and appeared as special guests of the likes of Sheryl Crow, Steve Earle, 10CC, Tom Jones and Jools Holland.

Misty Morning features a range of tracks that explore themes of love, resilience, and the beauty of nature. As the band prepares to share this new chapter, they invite fans to join them on this journey, experiencing the magic of their music firsthand.

Vinyl Tracklisting:

SIDE 1

1. Stones And Brambles

2. Kings Of Better Things

3. I Found Angels

4. Utah (ft. Joe Hammill)

5. Platform 5

SIDE 2

1. Two Magicians

2. Misty Morning

3. Stars Turn Cold

4. Pool Party

5. Cut Me Down

Catalogue Number: SHADOWB17V

UPC/Barcode: 5060053852525

