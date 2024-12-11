Record-breaking November as London Stansted sets the stage for busy Christmas getaway

London Stansted’s strong passenger performance continued as the airport recorded its busiest ever November, welcoming 2.14 million passengers during the month.

The total was an 8.3% increase compared to the same month in 2023 and surpassed the previous November record set in 2018 by more than 152,000.

Dublin, Istanbul, and Edinburgh were the most popular routes last month, while Spain, Italy, and Germany ranked as the top destination countries.

Operational performance during the month remained strong, with 99% of passengers passing safely through security in 15 minutes or less, and with an average queue time of just over two minutes during the main departure peaks.

The number of passengers using London Stansted in the 12-months to the end of November stands at 29.61 million, an increase of 6.7% on the previous year.

During the month, the airport also marked a significant milestone in its £1.1 billion investment programme with the ground-breaking and initial work on a new domestic baggage reclaim facility, one of several key transformation projects now underway.

In addition, last week Stansted published its draft Sustainable Development Plan outlining how the airport intends to make best use of its existing single runway and what it will do to continue maximising the benefits and managing the impact of the airport’s operation for local communities.

Looking ahead, the airport is preparing for a very busy Christmas period, with more than 1.3 million passengers expected to travel between December 20 and January 5 as people jet off to spend the holidays with loved ones or enjoy festive breaks.

Stansted is also popular with people visiting London and the wider UK as tourists, or to spend time with friends and family. With four trains an hour running directly into central London, it expects to be busy with people seeking a festive break in the capital or spending Christmas with loved ones living in the UK.

Nick Millar, London Stansted’s Operations Director, said:

“November was another very busy month for London Stansted with record numbers of passengers passing through the airport, reflecting the continued strength of our route network and the reliability of the simple and seamless service we offer which we know our passengers really value.

“We expect this strong passenger demand to continue in the run up to Christmas and over festive period when we are set to welcome more than 1.3 million people heading off on their holidays and winter breaks or choosing Stansted as their gateway to the UK for the festivities.

“Our operational plans are now in place and our teams will be working hard to make sure every passenger has the best experience possible while travelling through the airport over the holidays.”

