Project X Paris Release JUJUTSU KAISEN Collection in Collaboration with Crunchyroll

With season 2 in full swing on Crunchyroll, the Parisian streetwear company Project X Paris launched a capsule collection to celebrate the heroes and universe of the hit anime JUJUTSU KAISEN.

Fans of the JUJUTSU KAISEN series can now purchase a new collection of t-shirts and sweatshirts from Project X Paris – available now on the Project X Paris website.

The limited-edition collection features the anime’s most iconic characters. Project X Paris pays tribute to fans of the anime, while introducing its own interpretation of the series, offering fans the opportunity to show their passion for JUJUTSU KAISEN.

JUJUTSU KAISEN is produced by MAPPA Studio, based on the best-selling manga written and drawn by Gege Akutami. The series was named Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2021, and the prequel film, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0, won Best Animated Feature at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023. Crunchyroll is broadcasting both seasons of JUJUTSU KAISEN on its platform, with a simulcast episode from Japan every Thursday, as well as the film.

About JUJUTSU KAISEN

An ordinary high school student, Yuji Itadori is nevertheless blessed with extraordinary physical strength. One day, to save a friend attacked by a demon, he eats one of the two-faced demon’s fingers, becoming a plague in his turn. From then on, he shares his body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori joins an organization that fights plagues…

