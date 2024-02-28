Popular online games with a traditional past

Humans have been playing games for thousands of years. We have evidence of the Ancient Egyptian passion for board games including a painting of Queen Nefertari playing senet and a physical board and pieces dating back to 1500 BC. Even the playing cards that are used internationally today have a history that goes back further than a millennium to 10th-century China.

It’s clear that the foundation of gaming has remained the same for countless centuries, so it’s hardly surprising that our traditional games are so popular with online players. Take a look at some of our more enduring games and how the internet has helped to give these pastimes a new lease of life.

When traditional met digital

It might be hard to remember what life was like without it, but the World Wide Web is only 40 years old. When it arrived however it caught like wildfire, and it wasn’t long before our favourite physical games went digital.

For example, solo games like Solitaire were commonly played on computers during the 1990s. Soon to follow suit were group games such as online bingo which graduated from the local community halls. Other popular online games with a traditional past include:

Chess

Scrabble

Blackjack

Poker

How the Internet has changed gaming

While the format of each game remains the same, the internet has changed the way we play these pastimes to a degree.

The biggest change is the choice of opponents. Playing online connects you to people all over the globe, allowing you to test your abilities against world leaders such as international chess champions. Equally, you can play practice rounds against the computer.

There is also more freedom with online gaming. From anywhere in the world, you can access your favourite game and find people to play it with. This gives you the chance to hone your skills and play to the best of your ability in a much shorter time frame.

You can also play at any time of day thanks to the development of digital devices, whether this is via your smartphone on your daily commute or your laptop when enjoying an evening at leisure.

The social aspect remains with online gaming too which surprises many newcomers. Live chat rooms allow for real-time conversation, laughs, and easy interaction with your fellow gamers. In many ways, this is safer than in-person discussions too, with AI software and people monitoring the chat for dangerous situations.

Lastly, taking traditional games online allowed for enhancements that make them more engaging and give them an exciting 21st-century twist. Examples include flashing images and videos, personalised avatars, elaborate supportive stories, gaming music and other interactive digital media.

