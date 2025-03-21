Popular Heroes and Villains day announced to return to Festival Leisure Park

Festival Leisure Park Basildon has announced the return of their free and extremely popular Heroes and Villains event on Sunday 20th April – Easter Sunday.

image002.jpgVisitors are encouraged to come along to the Park from 11am – 4pm to meet and take photos with their iconic characters from television and cinema. There will be a huge range of fan favourites expected on the day, including Marvel and DC heroes, iconic Star Wars characters and more!*

Alongside the character interactions, there will be a spectacular line-up of famous character cars on the day to enjoy. This year is set to feature appearances from the ’89 Batmobile, Trotter Van, Lightning McQueen and the Ghostbusters favourite Ecto-1.

The popular Easter trail will also be returning, a family friendly activity of finding hidden posters around the Park to win a tasty Easter treat. Completed forms can also be entered to win Cineworld tickets for a family of four, for the ultimate day out at the food and leisure destination.

Families are encouraged to keep an eye out too, as the Easter Bunny is also set to wish everyone a Hoppy Easter, with appearances at intervals throughout the day.

This event is free for families to enjoy, however Festival Leisure Park will be raising vital funds for their chosen charities Great Ormond Street Hospital and Reach Equine on the day for anyone who would like to and is able to donate.

Festival Leisure Park is home to a huge range of entertainment and restaurant options to explore all year round, and serves as the perfect conclusion to an exciting day out for Easter Sunday.

Matthew Chambers, Centre Manager at Festival Leisure Park, commented “We’re back once again for an Easter Sunday of fun with the return of our annual Heroes and Villains event. Join us on Sunday 20th April and say hello to a whole host of iconic characters, marvel at the amazing cars, take on the trail and soak up the exciting atmosphere. This is one of our favourite events of the year and we look forward to seeing some familiar faces return, as well as welcoming some new ones! See you there!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

