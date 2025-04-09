Popina launches at The Courtyard in Colchester’s Lion Walk Shopping Centre

Popina officially opened in The Courtyard at Colchester’s Lion Walk Shopping Centre, providing a new vibe for the city centre in time for the spring sunshine.

Shoppers and families flocked to Lion Walk on Tuesday, April 8th to enjoy the new-season look for The Courtyard with a host of entertainment designed to bring colour, music and Easter magic into the heart of the city.

Special guests including Colchester’s Olympic boxing star Lewis Richardson, the Mayor of Colchester Councillor Lesley Scott-Boutell and the city’s resident Town Crier were present for the official opening of Popina, with an extra spoonful of magic from Mary Poppins too.

Live music from local singer Yazmin Wood and face-painting created a festival atmosphere in The Courtyard, which also saw the launch of the Easter Bunny Bungalow.

A perfect treat for the young (and young at heart), the Easter Bunny Bungalow proved an instant hit. Running daily until April 20th, the interactive experience invites children to meet the Easter Bunny, enjoy complimentary photo opportunities and receive a chocolate treat – all for just £10 per child. Booking is recommended to avoid disappointment, with slots available daily between 10am and 5pm (last entry 4:30pm).

Throughout the month, Red Lion Yard also comes to life with themed crafts, face painting and live music sessions, creating even more reasons for families to visit Colchester this spring.

The opening of Popina at The Courtyard sees the launch of Colchester’s newest go-to venue for outdoor dining and entertainment. Open daily from 11am, Popina offers a mix of delicious street food, refreshing summer cocktails and a calendar packed with live music and social events.

Martin Leatherdale, Centre Manager at Lion Walk, commented: “It was incredible to see The Courtyard packed with families for the opening of Popina. The community spirit, the performances and the excitement on everyone’s faces made it a truly memorable launch.

“With Popina now open, we’re offering something fresh and vibrant right in the heart of Colchester, a place where people can come together for great food, brilliant entertainment and the joy of being outdoors.

“The Easter Bunny Bungalow has added a sprinkle of magic that’s been lovely to see, it’s exactly the sort of experience that families are looking for, and we’re proud to bring it to the city centre.”

“This is just the beginning. The Courtyard will be the place to be all spring and summer – and we can’t wait to welcome even more visitors in the weeks ahead.”

Olympic boxing star Lewis Richardson added: “The weather is starting to brighten up now and Popina is a really beautiful location in the heart of the city. It’s a unique venue and it’s so close to everything. It looks great and it’s got a nice vibe to it as well. When I get some free time, I’ll certainly look forward to spending a few evenings here.”

The launch, marks the start of an exciting new season at Lion Walk. For the full line-up of upcoming events and to book Bunny Bungalow tickets, visit: https://lionwalkcourtyard.com/events

