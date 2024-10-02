POETRY COMPETITION IS LAUNCHED IN HACKBRIDGE TO CELEBRATE HOW SPECIAL GRANDPARENTS REALLY ARE

NHS staff showcase career opportunities

Health care professionals gave teenagers an insight into their work and the career opportunities available to them when they leave school.

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) was among the organisations that took part in the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) careers event at Harwich and Dovercourt High School on Tuesday 24 September.

EPUT colleagues spoke to the students about their jobs, advice on how to enter their professions and showed them examples of activities they carry out with patients.

They also showed them equipment such as a GERT suit, an age simulation suit which is used to enable staff to experience the physical effects associated with getting older so they understand what it’s like for the patients they work with, including those who are living with advanced dementia.

The event was organised by Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board.

Matt Cope, a HR Business Partner at EPUT, said: “It’s great to be able to attend these events and liaise with students who are looking at taking the next step in their lives.

“A lot of the young people expressed they would like to go to university but doubted they would be able to afford it.

“We were able to show them some of the many options available to them, such as the apprenticeship opportunities we offer that give people the chance to earn money and gain qualifications at the same time.

“It was great to see their enthusiasm and interest in a wide range of NHS roles including Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, IT and Digital Technology, Psychology, Community Nursing, HR and many more.”

EPUT is committed to offering good quality employment to local people and especially helping those who experience to barriers to work, as part of our goal to help our communities thrive.

Sonya Doe, Clinical Manager and Matron in our North East Dementia Service, who attended the event, said she was inspired to join the NHS after being given the opportunity to volunteer in the local community every Friday afternoon during her last year at secondary school.

Sonya was posted to the former Severalls Hospital in Colchester, where she completed work experience in occupational therapy and with teams working on the mental health wards.

After leaving school, she studied nursing and started working at the hospital in 1991 until its closure, then moved to wards in Clacton and Colchester.

She said: “I have not looked back since. My employment continues to this day, 33 years later.

“Over this time I have worked in mainly dementia and older adult wards and community settings as a Nursing Assistant, Staff Nurse, Ward Manager, Community Psychiatric Nurse and Clinical Manager/Matron.

“Having the opportunity to complete voluntary work in the NHS whilst at school was the inspiration that moulded my career.”

EPUT will also be attending another STEAM event run by Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board next month, at the Princes Theatre in Clacton. They will be among organisations telling primary school pupils more about the work of health care professionals on 23 October.

