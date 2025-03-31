PM TO PUSH EMERGENCY LAW TO STOP NEW TWO-TIER SENTENCING RULES

THE Prime Minister has told GB News that he is looking to pass emergency legislation to stop two-tier sentencing rules which would potentially discriminate against white male defendants.

He told GB News’ Political Editor Christopher Hope: “I’m very disappointed in the response of the Sentencing Council on this issue, which is why we will now bring forward legislation.

“There’s no other option. So we will do that. We will fast track it, and the Lord Chancellor will set out further details.”

The controversial guidelines, which are due to take effect from tomorrow, require magistrates and judges to consult a pre-sentence report before ruling whether to imprison someone from an ethnic or religious minority.

The emergency legislation comes after an outcry at the new sentencing guidelines which could see disproportionately tougher rulings handed down to straight white men.

