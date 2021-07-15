PLAY ON! POWERLEAGUE ACQUIRES SITE IN COLCHESTER

Powerleague, one of the UK’s leading small-sided football operators, have acquired the former PlayFootball site at St Helena School in Colchester.

The deal will see Powerleague take over the centre with immediate effect, bringing safe, inclusive, and enjoyable small-sided football to the area.

Powerleague will invest in the Colchester site giving upgrades from LED lighting to installing their best-in-class POWERPITCH™ playing surfaces when required, plus allowing access to the new Powerleague app which launched this year. All existing employees at the site will remain in their positions with transitions onto market-leading software taking place in the next few weeks.

Christian Rose, Powerleague CEO, said “This site acquisition is huge step for us, and we’re delighted that we can bring Powerleague to everybody in Colchester. We know how important these facilities are to so many in the community and we look forward to welcoming new and existing players to the centre.

“After a long and difficult pandemic for everybody in the area, it is so important to us that we are able to offer players an opportunity to return safely to the health and social activities that they enjoy.

“We’re so proud of our small-sided football facilities and we know how beneficial it can be for the physical health and mental well-being of everybody in Colchester.”

The announcement of the agreement with PlayFootball also saw Powerleague take operational control of existing sites in Bury and Luton, with two additional sites set to be acquired in the next week.

