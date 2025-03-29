Over 70 people sleep out at Kachette to raise £50,000 to tackle youth homelessness

Supporters from across London swapped their beds for sleeping bags on Friday (21 March) to raise vital funds for the youth homelessness charity Centrepoint.

75 people braved the cold floors of Kachette in Shoreditch – the home of the original ticket hall of Shoreditch Railway Station – for one night in support of the charity, collectively raising £50,000.

Before settling down under Kachette’s railway arches, participants had the opportunity to learn more about Centrepoint’s work. This included a panel discussion on the scale of youth homelessness and several interactive activities designed to raise awareness and understanding of the challenges homeless young people face.

Money raised from the event will help Centrepoint support more young people across the country access housing, education, training and employment opportunities, as well as support with their physical and mental health.

According to the charity’s latest Youth Homelessness Databank, 14,885 16-24-year-olds across London reached out to their local council for homelessness support between 2023 and 2024 – a 10% increase on the previous year (13,530).

Miranda Harman, Head of Mass Participation and Events at Centrepoint, said: “It was incredibly heart warming to see so many of our supporters in London give up their Friday nights to sleep out and raise vital funds for Centrepoint.

“Unfortunately, youth homelessness is becoming more prevalent across London and the rest of the country, and many young people are finding they can’t access the support they deserve.

“Funds raised from events like this mean Centrepoint can continue to support young people who find themselves in this impossible situation and help them on their way to escaping homelessness for good.”

Last year, Centrepoint welcomed Nationwide as the headline sponsor of Sleep Out. This support means that Centrepoint can raise more funds and awareness and put an end to youth homelessness.

Charlotte Kensett, Director of Customer Experience and Social Impact at Nationwide said: “Spending a night at a Sleep Out can’t compare to the real experience of homelessness, but nevertheless it’s a powerful reminder of how harsh the conditions can be for the young people Centrepoint helps.

“We are proud to support Centrepoint as part of our Fairer Futures strategy, which helps tackle some of Britain’s biggest societal issues – making sure that everyone gets a fair chance at life, even when they haven’t been dealt a fair hand.”

