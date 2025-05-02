ORESA Growth Index 2025: East of England businesses are thriving

The ORESA Growth Index Top 100—celebrating the best of British business—names Cambridge-based business payments platform Monavate as the highest-ranking company from the East of England, coming in at number 3 in the UK top 100, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 267.37%.

The East of England performed strongly with eight high-growth companies earning a spot in the UK’s Growth Index 2025. Richard Petti, CEO of software company IQ Geo which was ranked 72 in the top 100 said “We are proud to be part of such a strong group of companies and to see the East of England so well represented in this year’s Growth Index.”

The top companies from the East of England ranked by growth:

Monavate (no.3) Cambridge-based business payments platform with a CAGR of 267.37 per cent

Storm Therapeutics (no.5) Cambridge-based clinical stage biotech specialising in cellular reprogramming with a CAGR of 209.18 per cent

Cycle Pharma (no. 40) a Cambridge-based biotech company providing treatments for rare conditions with a CAGR of 107.36 per cent

Knight Group (no. 51) Hertfordshire-based company specialising in supply and processing of precision strip and wire with a CAGR of 100.23 per cent

IQ Geo (no. 72) an award-winning Cambridge-based company providing geospatial network management software for telecom, fibre and utility networks with a CAGR of 79.22 per cent

EA-RS Fire (no.82) is an Essex-based fire safety protection system provider with a CAGR of 75.31 per cent

Babble Cloud (no. 86) based in Basildon, Essex is a cloud technology specialist in communications, customer experience and mobile with a CAGR of 73.16 per cent

Pelham Group (no.88) based in Elstree, is a distributor, agent, licensee and made-to-order manufacturer for luggage and accessory brands with a CAGR of 72.41 per cent

Nationally, anti-tout ticketing app DICE ranked number one overall in the annual snapshot of the UK’s most dynamic businesses with a compound annual growth of 412.16 per cent.

Now in its fourth year, ORESA Growth Index is the definitive independent league table of the UK companies with the fastest growing sales, created to celebrate the companies that have supercharged growth and the leaders that have inspired and driven it. Companies are ranked by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in sales over their last two financial accounting years (including filings up to February 2025). The ranking shines a spotlight on the most successful sectors and companies in the UK, championing good growth and the equitable democratisation of business opportunity in the UK.

Andy Higginson, Advisory Chair, Growth Index, and Chair, JD Sports comments, “The last year or so has been a time of change. There were nearly 50 general elections around the world – a sign democracy is still going strong despite its detractors – and much macroeconomic turbulence, intensifying early in 2025. But despite all the challenges UK plc has faced, it has delivered the fastest-growing cohort of high-growth companies to date.”

Orlando Martins, Founder and CEO of Growth Index, praises the ingenuity but also the mindset of the entrepreneurs and growth leaders on the list. “Here’s to the optimists who made such extraordinary things happen. Their combination of ambition and a just-get-on-with-things mentality breeds resilience, which saw many of them through the convulsions of the early 2020s. There is great potential to be found around the country, proven by the businesses that have reached this top 100 from every corner of the UK.”

