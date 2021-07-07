OnlyFans Announce Winners of £80,000 Creative Fund

OnlyFans have today announced the four winners of their 2021 Creative Fund; Ashleigh Bankx, Mirari More, Jamie Donegan and Morgan Munroe (all pictured left to right in order below). The inaugural fund was launched to support up-and-coming artists in the creative community and judged by English rapper and singer Stefflon Don, musician and DJ Joe Goddard, designer Henry Holland and singer and actress Suki Waterhouse.

Each winner will receive a prize fund of £20,000, a photoshoot and a consultancy session from a leading music industry professional to kick start their career.

With global stars such as Cardi B, Jermaine Dupri, Franc Moody, and many more joining the website, OnlyFans is the social media platform revolutionising the connection between creators and their followers. CEO and founder Tim Stokely launched the innovative incentive in March 2021 to give music artists the opportunity to further their career in an industry that has hugely suffered during the pandemic.

Tim Stokely comments:

“Being part of bringing the Creative Fund to fruition has been an incredibly rewarding and inspiring experience. We received hundreds of entries making it a really tough decision for the judges. I’m looking forward to seeing what this winning group does next musically”.

