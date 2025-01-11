Older cats with combined human age of 136 looking for new home

The RSPCA in Essex hopes to find a home for two older cats Queenie and Duchess who have been in the charity’s care for around five months.

Sadly, it can be difficult to find homes for older cats with RSPCA data showing that it takes more than three times longer to rehome older cats compared to kittens. However, these two cats are in good health and still have so much love to give.

Queenie, the 13-year-old grey tabby cat and Duchess, the 13-year-old tortoiseshell cat, are around 68 years old in human years giving them a combined age of 136!

They came into the care of the RSPCA Danaher Animal Home in Essex in August last year through no fault of their own due to a change in their owner’s circumstances which meant they could no longer care for them. Sadly, they were quite unsure when they first arrived and struggled in the cattery environment but once they went into foster care they came on leaps and bounds.

Now the pair are looking for an ideal retirement home where they can build on their confidence and come out of their shells in their own time.

Ryan Lynch from the branch, said: “These two golden oldies are so beautiful and lovely. Duchess was originally the more confident of the two, enjoying a gentle fuss or groom, whereas Queenie needed a hands-off approach at first. However, they have made such improvements and now Queenie is even more confident than Duchess and loves sitting on her fosterer’s lap for fuss and a little nap. Duchess is doing really well too. The pair of them are inseparable and can often be seen cuddling up together on the sofa.

“These two girls ended up in our care through no fault of their own and really deserve a second chance at happiness.”

Queenie and Duchess will need to be the only pets in the home so that they can have all the attention and experience the ‘royal treatment’ and they would prefer to live with families who have children of around 16-years-old or older.

Whilst affiliated to the RSPCA, Danaher Animal Home in Wethersfield is an independent charity entirely responsible for raising its own funds. Staff and volunteers work tirelessly to help animals and improve animal welfare across Braintree and the surrounding areas. To help support their work, visit: danaheranimalhome.org.uk

