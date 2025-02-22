Ofsted applauds Essex school for its Outstanding work so children “thrive and achieve”

Ramsden Hall Academy in Billericay is celebrating after again being judged Outstanding across all areas for its boarding and residential provision in its latest Ofsted report.

Inspectors said that pupils at the academy, part of Parallel Learning Trust, “make exceptional progress” and “integrate into the community and become positive members of society.”

The day and residential special school supports children aged 10 to 16 who experience social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) difficulties. The school also recently received a Good rating from Ofsted for its education and curriculum in 2022 and has now been confirmed as Outstanding for its boarding and residential care, maintaining its Outstanding judgement from 2023.

Today’s full report can be found here: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50268876.

During the residential care inspection, Ofsted commended how the support “children receive motivates them to do more and achieve more”, becoming “confident to learn,” “expand their skills” and “make positive choices.” Ofsted also applauded how “the early identification of need, and the help provided, has improved children’s safety and well-being.”

The school received further praise for its “high aspirations for the children,” which ensure “reading, learning and taking responsibility for actions” is integrated into routines so “children’s success in learning and development is celebrated.”

Other highlights from the report include:

• “Children have exceptionally well-planned and delivered introductions into residence.”

• “Fantastic levels of improved school attendance.”

• “Children enjoy an excellent range of activities with staff” and have “opportunities they might not otherwise experience” including ice staking and residential trips.

• “Ongoing support and guidance from staff have helped the children to develop new skills and new ways of approaching the challenges they experience.”

• “Staff have championed planning moves and work experience opportunities for children who are leaving the school.”

• “Children have opportunities to learn how to cook and look after themselves.”

• “Relationship-building is a core activity, and children come to see staff as a haven in times of trouble.” “Children are valued by the adults who care for them.”

• “Staff are attuned to children’s needs and deliver well-timed, therapeutic approaches that support them.”

• “Parents said they feel supported. They feel that leaders help them when needed and communicate with them effectively.”

• “The headteacher and head of care lead by example. They collaborate closely with other schools to share and reflect on best practice, which enables support and improvement.”

Antony Clements, Headteacher at Ramsden Hall Academy, said:

“We are incredibly proud to receive this Ofsted report which confirms our Outstanding provision for our pupils, empowering them to thrive and achieve as thoughtful and kind members of society.

“Everything we do is based on building positive relationships and our ambition for pupils to thrive in their lives beyond school.

“We are delighted that Ofsted recognised the significant impact this has in providing the best support for our pupils’ individual needs, encouraging them to make positive decisions and help one another.

“I’d like to thank all our incredible staff including our care and residential team, led by the amazing Tara Cordery, alongside our parents, carers, and wider community for their ongoing support.

“I know that all of us at Ramsden Hall Academy are really excited to build on this report and the excellent support we provide all our pupils.”

Angela Barry OBE, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Parallel Learning Trust, said:

“I am incredibly proud to support Antony, Tara and their amazing team, school community, and all the students at Ramsden Hall for their hard work and dedication to their learning and personal development.

“It is great to see Ofsted recognise how Ramsden Hall’s exceptional support and learning environment is driving really meaningful outcomes for our young people. I look forward to seeing the academy continue to build on these foundations of success.”

