NOW unveils photochromic billboard that transforms at night in a chilling nod to storyline of True Detective: Night Country

To mark the much-anticipated return of True Detective: Night Country – the fourth season of the popular anthology crime drama – streaming service NOW has created an innovative billboard with light sensitive paint, to create a unique day-to-night transformation in its Key Art.

In a striking recreation of True Detective: Night Country’s chilling storyline, which has already received 5* reviews from critics, the billboard features silhouettes of the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station and vanish without a trace in the first episode of the season.

The billboard, which will take centre stage in London’s Old Street, has been created in collaboration with Stink Studios, Rapport’s IMPACT team and Global Street Art. It uses photochromic (light sensitive) paint, so as the sun sets in real time the eight men featured will disappear, leaving only the empty bleak landscape, footprints, and torch lights behind.

Set as the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the new series stars Academy Award-winner and Emmy-nominated, Jodie Foster, and Kali Reis. To solve the case of the missing men, two Detectives – Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) – will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

The above the line campaign coincides with the release of True Detective: Night Country on Monday 15th January, available to stream on NOW and watch on Sky Atlantic. Further OOH amplification will see the True Detective: Night Country billboard appear on lenticulars in London Underground, and on digital billboards across rail and road in the region.

Jamie Schwartz, Director of Brand and Marketing at NOW said, “What better way to mark the return of True Detective than by bringing the show’s storyline to life through an immersive build. The billboard leaves the audience in no doubt that the new season will be full of mystery and suspense.”

