17 Apr North Essex Economic Board Launches Multi-Faceted Investment Plan to Boost Local Economy and Empower Future Talent
The North Essex Economic Board (NEEB) has announced a major investment into the local economy through its 2025–2026 Action Plan, aimed at supporting business innovation and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and workers.
The collaborative board—made up of seven local councils and Essex County Council—is putting forward a bold series of initiatives designed to stimulate sustainable economic growth and ensure communities across North Essex are inclusive and future-ready.
Highlights of the 2025–2026 Action Plan include:
• 20 free exhibition stands at the upcoming North Essex Expo (Sept 2025), encouraging local businesses to connect with potential partners, investors, and customers.
• A series of sector-based job fairs designed to align local talent with evolving industries, helping future-proof the workforce.
• A dedicated business support programme offering expert mentorship, skills-building sessions, and community networking to strengthen North Essex’s business ecosystem.
To ensure growth reaches everyone, the plan also focuses on youth and early-stage entrepreneurs:
• A continuation of the Earniversity programme for 13–16 year olds, encouraging entrepreneurial skills at a formative age.
• An 8-week business accelerator run in partnership with The Weave and the University of Essex, helping local entrepreneurs develop ideas and craft the perfect pitch.
• Co-Working Wednesdays hosted with ARU and Arise, offering engaging workshops, peer support, and access to successful business role models for students and early-career founders.
“By investing in both our businesses and our people, we’re laying the foundation for a thriving North Essex economy that’s inclusive, innovative, and ready for the future,” said Cllr Siddall, Chair of the North Essex Economic Board.
For further information visit http://www.neeb.org.uk