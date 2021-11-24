NORFOLK ANTI-BULLYING WEEK BACKED BY HOUSEBUILDER’S BOOK DONATION

In recognition of Anti-Bullying Week (15th – 19th November), Norfolk housebuilder Barratt Homes has donated a collection of books to Heartwood CE VC Primary School in Swaffham.

Spanning a huge range of children’s fiction authors and tackling a number of issues concerning inclusion and acceptance, the donation intends to promote diversity and raise awareness of bullying from an early age.

Anti-Bullying Week is an annual national event, taking place during the third week of November. The initiative tackles issues relating to bullying, by highlighting incidents and encouraging pupils to help prevent these issues both in and outside of school.

Titles such as ‘All Are Welcome’, by Alexandra Penfold, ‘The Boy in the Dress’, by David Walliams and ‘The Worry Website’, by Jacqueline Wilson were among the books donated.

The school, which is close to the housebuilder’s brand new Ceres Rise development on Norwich Road, was delighted to receive the donation.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “Tackling bullying from an early age is important, not only for the victims it affects but to help us create a more well-rounded and inclusive society in the future.

“We hope that by donating books by a number of well-respected children’s authors, children will actively identify and prevent bullying as and when they see it on the playground and in everyday life.

“Anti-Bullying Week is such an important initiative nationwide, that we relish the opportunity to reach out to schools within our community and provide support for such a deserving cause.”

