New Survey Shows 1 In 10 Men Admit Work-Related Stress is Impacting Their Sexual Performance

Leading Surgeons Tet Yap and his internationally renowned partner Professor Suks Minhas run leading Men’s Health Clinic, London Andrology, to support men with conditions associated with male fertility and sexual function. The leading minds have published an extensive survey*, The Fertility Index, to show how men and women across the UK understand and manage fertility and sexual health issues.

The index has highlighted that millions of men’s sexual performances are being impacted by stress and mental health issues with 11% of men stating that work-related stress has directly impacted their performance and a further 9% saying that other mental health issues have affected their ability to stay erect.

Millions of men across the UK are being impacted by work-related stress and the survey also highlighted how this is impacting relationships across different age groups. Men under 35 are more likely to be impacted by stress due to their job with 14% admitting it has affected their performance with their partner while only 9% of men over 45 have seen a direct impact from work-related stress.

The team at the clinic are keen to raise awareness of male fertility and sexual health issues, get the UK talking about the subject, and change the misconceptions and imbalance between perceived issues around male and female fertility when trying to conceive.

The leading minds in their field have worked together for over 15 years, developing the most advanced treatments for sexual and reproductive needs. With their extensive clinical and research experience, the team have developed rigorous and patient-centred approaches to treating men’s health conditions and the new clinic is expected to lead the way in treating men’s health conditions – from fertility issues to sexual health issues like erectile dysfunction.

Surgeon Tet Yap, Co-founder of the clinic, commented on the launch, “ It is concerning to see so many men having their relationships impacted by work-related stress.

We designed and published The Fertility Index to encourage couples to openly understand and discuss their fertility and sexual health issues.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

