New store directors appointed at Specsavers New Malden

LOCAL residents are in safe hands after two new partners took over the reins of a long-established opticians and hearing centre.

Karina Peshwaria and Bhavisha Patel are now the driving force behind Specsavers New Malden, having taken over from Dr Zimar Sivardeen in August. The director optometrist who had been with the practice since 2003, decided to retire after 20 years so he could pursue other business interests.

Karina and Bhavisha had set their sights on running their own business, so when the opportunity came to buy into the High Street practice earlier this year, they leapt at the opportunity.

Dr Sivardeen says: ‘I had been thinking about retiring or semi-retiring for some time, so it was quite out of the blue that the conversation came up with Karina who has been at the store for the last five years, and with Bhavisha, both of whom expressed an interest in taking over the business.

‘I have to say, I am delighted to be handing over the reins to such capable individuals, who will continue to provide an outstanding service to our local community. I wish them both every success.’

A graduate of City and Islington College, Karina qualified as an FBDO Clinical Research Co-ordinator before joining Alcon, a leading specialist contact lens manufacturer. It was here that she spent two years working as a clinical lead before switching to the optical retail sector in 2013.

For three years, while working for an independent chain of opticians in Kingston upon Thames, Karina gained experience within a clinical retail environment, and became very passionate about it and delivering outstanding customer care.

Karina, who joined Specsavers New Malden in April 2018, says: ‘The reason I was attracted to working for Specsavers is because it provides a great opportunity for growth and career development, plus I’m ambitious and focussed on reaching my potential. Continual learning and development is also really important to me – fortunately this is an ethos shared by Specsavers who offer great training.’

Bhavisha Patel originally from Bedfordshire brings over 10 years to the partnership. Graduating in 2018 with a BSc Optometry from Aston University, Bhavisha started working at Specsavers Dunstable in 2013 where she gained work experience in-store and also at St Neots and Bedford, before, during and after her degree studies. She also undertook her pre-registration training at Dunstable, gaining valuable clinical experience and eventually progressing to being the lead optometrist.

Bhavisha says: ‘I found out about the opportunity at New Malden and was really keen to explore this, because Zimar has built up an amazing business supporting the local community, and he has a great team in place.

‘It has always been my dream to become a store director, so I am thrilled to have been appointed. Like Karina, I am highly motivated and keen to shape and grow the practice, leading our team so they too can progress and carve out their own career paths, whilst creating an enjoyable, fun place to work.’

Both partners have now been in-store since June 2023, gradually taking over from Dr Sivardeen who officially retired at the end of August.

To meet the new store partners and discuss your eyesight or hearing, you can call the team at Specsavers New Malden on 020 8336 7620 or book an appointment online at https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/newmalden

