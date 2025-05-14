New exhibition at Heath Robinson Museum combines humour, narrative and nostalgia

Humour, narrative and nostalgia are at the heart of the latest exhibition at the Heath Robinson Museum in Pinner. The show, which runs from May 17-July 19, takes its title from John Berger’s seminal 1972 book Ways of Seeing, which explores how cultural, historical, and social contexts shape our perception of art.

With this theme in mind, 15 contemporary artists were invited to submit work on the themes of narrative, humour, and nostalgia to exhibit alongside work by celebrated illustrator William Heath Robinson (1872-1944), whose work is permanently housed at the museum.

“These are timeless themes found in the work of William Heath Robinson, themes which continue to be important to contemporary artists even in today’s highly digital age,” says Heath Robinson Museum curator Chris Westbrook.

By positioning Heath Robinson’s art alongside contemporary works, Ways of Seeing: Narrative – Humour – Nostalgia invites fresh interpretations, drawing connections between past and present.

The exhibition features painting, sculpture, video, soundscapes, and augmented reality, showcasing how artists continue to use storytelling, satire, and memory to provoke thought, entertain, and challenge perceptions.

The contemporary exhibitors are Sir Peter Blake, Glen Baxter, Chila Burman MBE, Peter Coyte, Adam Dant, Nancy Fouts, Nicky Hirst, Patrick Hughes, John Humphreys, Harland Miller, John Mitchell, Mauro Perucchetti, Ronnie Wood, David van Eyssen, Richard Wilson RA.

“The work of these international artists explores several overlapping contemporary themes, including a strong narrative and a humorous and often nostalgic view of contemporary life today,” says Chris. “Their art all exhibits influences from art history as well as current critical theory.

“Heath Robinson was himself influenced by the art of his time, and artists today continue to influence and be influenced by the zeitgeist in which they live. The works in this exhibition are as revealing of the human condition as was Heath Robinson in his epoch.”

Chris adds that the inspiration for the show – John Berger’s Ways of Seeing – signposts what he hopes visitors will get out of the exhibition.

“Berger explored ways of understanding a work of art beyond its surface appearance, to consider art’s socio-political influences,” he says. “By inviting these internationally renowned artists, the hope is that our visitors might gain deeper ways of looking and understanding a work of art.”

The exhibition is supported by a programme of events including the following talks:

Peter Higginson

May 31

3.45-5.15pm

Join art historian Peter Higginson—and great nephew of Heath Robinson—for a thoughtful exploration of how Robinson’s legacy of storytelling, humour, and nostalgia continues to inspire contemporary artists. This illustrated talk offers fresh insights into the Ways of Seeing exhibition and the enduring relevance of Robinson’s work in today’s artistic landscape.

https://www.heathrobinsonmuseum.org/whats-on/seeing-anew-heath-robinsons-influence-today/

Patrick Hughes: The Space that Moves

June 14

3.45- 5.15pm

Discover how Patrick Hughes turns perception inside out. Through his groundbreaking “Solid Hollows” and reverspective paintings, Hughes reveals how static forms can appear to move — blending humour, paradox, and psychology into a truly unique visual experience. A playful and thought-provoking journey into the art of illusion.

https://www.heathrobinsonmuseum.org/whats-on/the-space-that-moves/

Adam Dant: The Artist and the Institution

July 5

3.45-5.15pm

Join acclaimed artist Adam Dant for a sharp and witty illustrated talk exploring his encounters with Britain’s most iconic institutions—from Parliament to ancient guilds. Blending satire, history, and observation, Dant reflects on the artist’s curious role as both insider and outsider within systems of power and tradition. Expect insight, humour, and a behind-the-scenes look at how art meets authority.

https://www.heathrobinsonmuseum.org/whats-on/adam-dant-the-artist-and-the-institution/

