New Bellway London incentive allows homebuyers in Barking to boost their deposit by up to £15,000

Bellway London is helping homebuyers in Barking by offering a deposit contribution of up to £15,000 when they purchase one of the housebuilder’s new properties.

The exclusive incentive, whereby the developer will provide up to five per cent of the purchase price to boost the buyers’ deposit, runs until Thursday 31 October.

The offer is available on selected plots at two Bellway London developments within Barking Riverside – Eastbrooke Village and Fielders Quarter West Circus.

Dominic Griffiths, Head of Sales for Bellway London’s Barking Project Team, said: “This is an incredible offer which is specifically designed to help prospective homebuyers buy the energy-efficient new-build home they have dreamed of but without having to save for years for a large deposit.

“The incentive, which is open to purchasers who make a reservation on selected plots before the deadline day of 31 October, will allow buyers to take advantage of a significant boost to their deposit which will help bring their monthly mortgage payments down.

“This can make the crucial difference and bring a new home within the budget of more and more people.

“We would encourage anyone who might benefit from this deposit contribution to get in touch. Our expert staff will explain the details and guide them through the process, which could see them achieving their goal of homeownership much sooner than they thought possible.”

First-time buyers Sebastian and Joanna Adamczyk used a deposit contribution offer from Bellway London to purchase an apartment at the housebuilder’s Copperhouse Green development in Dartford.

The couple, who had been renting in London for more than 10 years, bought the apartment with a £13,673 contribution from Bellway London which added to their own £19,995 savings and gave them a 10 per cent deposit.

Sebastian and Joanna, who moved in their new home in July 2024, said: “It all worked out that with the deposit contribution from Bellway we were able to afford to buy the apartment. The specification and finish of this home is of the highest quality which makes it feel like we are living in a five-star hotel all the time.

image010.jpg“We actually moved into this apartment – our dream home – on 19 July, which was our tenth wedding anniversary. Living here is the best present we could ever have given ourselves. We now pay a monthly mortgage of £1,730 which is £20 less than the rent we were paying for the flat in Streatham and it is so much more stylish and more energy efficient.”

Bellway buyers can benefit from living in an energy-efficient new-build house, which could save them £2,207 a year on their energy bills on average when compared to an older property of a similar size.*

In addition to this, all new homes being built by Bellway will now have Google Nest thermostats installed as standard**, which testing by the tech giant has shown can reduce energy bills by up to 16 per cent.

