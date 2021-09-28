New £2.3 million Essex Health Hub Transforms Community Healthcare

Crocus Medical Practice has opened its doors at bespoke premises within Saffron Walden Community Hospital. The 2.3million refurbishment has allowed the practice to establish itself as a much-anticipated health hub, providing additional practice capacity and enabling the recruitment of new staff as well as the delivery of more healthcare services to the community.

NHS Property Services and West Essex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), together with existing occupying trusts and NHSEI, have worked together to produce a future-proof estates solution for the surgery, which has seen nearly 700 square metres of the hospital converted into high-quality surgery accommodation.

Crocus Medical Practice now features double the number of consultation and treatment rooms, along with 25 extra car parking spaces to match the increased services and capacity. It occupies a previously vacant wing of the Community Hospital, utilising under-occupied space to house the new surgery.

The co-location of the Community Hospital and Crocus Medical Practice improves the provision of care locally and will help provide better integration of primary and community care and ensure better use of an NHS building.

Chris Philbedge, Senior Portfolio Optimisation Manager for NHS Property Services, said: “We are proud to have played a key role in designing and developing this scheme with the Surgery and CCG. The extensive refurbishment of underutilised accommodation gives the Saffron Walden community a modern, fit for purpose practice that delivers a range of services in one location. It’s fantastic to see the result of everyone’s hard work as the surgery opens its doors to welcome the community to their new facility.”

The additional capacity and services will ensure that Crocus Medical Surgery can continue to deliver vital healthcare services to the Saffron Walden community and surrounding villages.

Dr Jenni Lindford, lead GP at the practice, said they were delighted to have moved into the purpose-built, modern premises.

“It means we have now begun the creation of a healthcare hub for the local community, all under one roof as well as now having much needed additional practice space meaning we can hopefully recruit more clinicians and deliver more services.

Peter Wightman, Managing Director of West Essex CCG, said: “This is an important step forward for healthcare for people in the Saffron Walden area. The new facility provides an excellent modern environment to support the Crocus Medical practice team to meet the needs of the community including new approaches to care.

“Also the location at the Community Hospital site presents new opportunities for health and care professionals to work together more closely. Our thanks go to everyone who has worked so hard to design and implement the new building.

“We wish the practice team well as they settle into their new home.”

