Mystery Woman from Essex is ‘Set For Life’ After National Lottery Win

A mystery woman from Essex, known only as Mrs.S, has won £10,000 a month for thirty years after matching the five main numbers and the Life Ball in the Set For Life draw on Thursday 10 October.

The Essex local, who played a personal selection of sentimental numbers via the National Lottery app, has become one of over nine million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release

their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “We are so excited for Mrs. S who can now experience winning on repeat as she can look forward to receiving £10k every month for the next thirty years! Huge congratulations!”

Players can buy tickets in retail outlets, play online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app. Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is automatically checked, and you get an email notification if you win

a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you’re a winner.

Whether you play using your own personal selection of numbers, like Mrs. S, or prefer to use a Lucky Dip, national-lottery.co.uk makes playing simple and easy. By setting up an online National Lottery Direct Debit you can guarantee that you never miss out with

the added bonus of having no ticket to worry about or numbers to check.*

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including Set For Life, Lotto, EuroMillions and Thunderball. Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant

Win Games.

Set For Life is an exciting draw-based game from The National Lottery. You pick five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes – with everything from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the

2nd prize of £10,000 a month for one year and £5 for matching just two main numbers. The Set For Life game costs £1.50 per line and is drawn every Monday and Thursday.

The National Lottery is celebrating 30 years of changing lives. Since it launched, over 7,400 millionaires have been made and more than £50billion has been raised for Good Causes with more than 700,000 individual grants awarded. This money supports

our nation’s heritage, the arts and sport, as well as helping grassroots projects in every local community.

