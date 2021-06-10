MUSIC ON YOUR DOORSTEP: BRING ELITE PERFORMERS TO YOUR STREET

Street Theatre bring joy to people’s front doors. Customers can enjoy songs from their favourite musicals, operas and Disney films or even watch a personal ballet performance.

With 40+ performers, there is a broad range of well-known talent to upcoming stars.

West End actress and singer Georgina Castle, who once starred as Sophie in the Broadway production of ‘Mamma Mia!’, can sing hits from musicals, classical and even takes requests.

Fans of opera can hire Peter Edge, a graduate from the prestigious Royal College of Music.

He has performed Marcello in La Boheme with Hampstead Garden Opera and sang solo at the Royal Albert Hall.

Dance enthusiasts can book Araminta Wraith who trained with the English National Ballet and delivers two unique performances from ballet to contemporary.

Book Street Theatre performances online from only £30 in your garden for a hen party, small weddings or dinner parties. Available in London, Hertfordshire and Essex.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

