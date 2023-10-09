M&S Lakeside Thurrock unveils plans for new clothing department

M&S Lakeside Thurrock has today unveiled plans for a stylish new Clothing department design, making it one of the first stores in the country to feature the retailer’s new-look store layout.

The show-stopping new 97,000 sqft store will offer local shoppers the latest collection for Winter across womenswear, kidswear and menswear – with dedicated areas for M&S customer favourites, including classic pieces and modern looks from Per Una, luxe fabrics and standout prints in the Autograph collection, and the ever-popular M&S activewear collection, Goodmove.

And shopping with M&S will be easier than ever with a team of colleagues on hand to offer support and styling advice, as well as new features like the option to skip the queues altogether and pay straight away in the store fitting rooms.

Other highlights include a bigger-than-ever M&S Footwear offer with a spacious try-on area, making it easy for customers to find the right fit and style, and a transformed M&S Beauty department home to popular brands including the Apothecary collection, with its calming range of scented bath, body care and home fragrance products, and Fresh Elements – the new own-brand skincare range from M&S.

The new-look, M&S Lakeside Thurrock store represents a significant investment in the city’s local economy and follows the retailer’s announcement that it plans to invest c.£500 million in its store rotation programme, creating over 3400 new jobs nationwide. The new M&S Lakeside Thurrock store will be one of the first of twenty new M&S stores that are due to open across the country this year.

Store Manager, Dior Hudson, said: “We are excited to share a sneak peek of our new Clothing store design and can’t wait to welcome shoppers to our new Lakeside Thurrock store next month! The team is working hard to get the store ready for opening and we can’t wait to welcome customers through the door and share everything we’ve been working on.”

The store is located inside Lakeside Shopping Centre at Lakeside Thurrock Centre, W Thurrock Way, Grays RM20 2ZQ. Opening times are 8am-9pm (Mon-Sat) 11-5pm Sunday

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

