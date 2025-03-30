Minister and cricketers face off in ‘Battle of the Buses’, as Government pledges to get buses back on track through new Bill

a ‘Battle of the Buses’ saw Local Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood, compete against pro cricketers to promote apprenticeships for the next generation of bus drivers, as the government accelerates journey to growth through our Plan for Change.

Arranged by First Bus, one of the UK’s largest bus operators, the time trial event is designed to showcase the rigorous tests taken by learner bus drivers, emphasising the high skill level and rigorous standards expected of all staff.

Minister Lightwood and pro-cricketers were put through their paces, tackling elements of the real-life driving test, including reversing, roundabouts and turning the bus without knocking over cones.

Increasing opportunities for young people across the country is vital to drive up living standards, and the government is supporting apprentices in the bus sector by including measures to enhance their training in the incoming Bus Services Bill.

The event comes alongside £1 billion of investment to improve bus stop infrastructure, enhance bus service frequency and reliability and boost bus connectivity – and the incoming Bus Services Bill – which will deliver on the government’s Plan for Change by boosting local control of services, upskilling staff and better linking local people to job opportunities.

The minister and Essex County cricketers, Paul Walter and Matt Critchley, were all scored on safety, speed, checking mirrors and using the correct turning signals. To understand the versatility required from learner drivers, they also took a 10-question theory test. Last week, the Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, also took part in the challenge, alongside Essex Women’s cricketers, Eva Gray, Cordelia Griffith and Kelly Castle.

Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood, said:

“Yesterday provided a fantastic opportunity to better understand the commitment and skill required of our incredible bus driver apprentices up and down the country.

“As the future of the industry, we’re determined to provide apprentice drivers with the skills they need to deal with challenges facing the bus sector, and to ensure our bus services stay safe, inclusive and comfortable for all passengers.

“Delivering better bus services will ensure people have proper access to jobs and opportunities, putting more money in their pockets and powering growth in every corner of the country.”

As part of the incoming Bus Services Bill, all bus staff will get mandatory training on improving women’s safety by responding to anti-social behaviour and incidents of violence against women and girls. The Bill will be introduced in the House of Commons shortly, and will support the Government’s mission to keep our streets safe by also giving local authorities new powers to crack down on offenders.

The Bill will also hand control to local leaders to operate bus services to deliver the reliability that local people deserve, whether they choose to emulate the achievements of Manchester’s Bee Network by taking operations fully in house, or work closely with operators to improve bus services, which has had great success in Cornwall.

