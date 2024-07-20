Milbank Group Becomes Real Living Wage Employer

Colchester based Milbank Group is proud to announce its accreditation as a Real Living Wage employer, joining the ranks of over 14,000 businesses across the UK committed to paying a wage that reflects the true cost of living. This voluntary initiative underscores Milbank Group’s dedication to supporting its employees and fostering a sustainable and fair workplace. The company has always strived to provide salaries which meet the living wage, operating as a Living Wage employer, in practice, for many years previously. Therefore, achieving this accreditation formalises Milbank Group’s commitment to going above and beyond for its employees.

Milbank Group is a family-owned investment firm with a number of leading companies under its umbrella including Milbank Concrete Products, Cadman Cranes, Sui Generis and Nicola Jane. The Group’s decision to become a Real Living Wage employer is part of its broader commitment to social responsibility and employee well-being. Recognising the financial pressures faced by many households, the Group and the companies within it, are taking proactive steps to ensure that all employees, regardless of their role, receive fair compensation that reflects the realities of living costs.

As a wider organisation, Milbank Group is passionate about the power of responsible investing and the positive impact it can have on both communities and the environment. Their commitment to the Real Living Wage goes hand in hand with the Group’s commitment to sustainable operations and is another way the firm is striving to make a positive difference to the world around us.

The Real Living Wage is a benchmark for employers who voluntarily choose to pay their staff a wage that meets the everyday needs of individuals and families. Unlike the government-mandated National Living Wage, the Real Living Wage is independently calculated based on the cost of living, ensuring that workers can afford necessities such as housing, food, childcare and transportation.

Mark Pym, Group HR Manager at Milbank Group, commented: “Our people are our most important asset here at Milbank Group, and ensuring that they receive a fair wage for a hard day’s work is imperative to our success. Whether they’re on the production line in the factory at Milbank Concrete Products, designing bespoke FRP products at Sui Generis or supporting breast cancer patients’ post-surgery at Nicola Jane, every member of our team deserves to earn enough money which reflects the current UK living costs.

With the cost of living continuing to affect families across the UK, becoming a Real Living Wage employer highlights our commitment to our people. By adopting this standard, we are not only ensuring our employees are financially supported but also reinforcing our values of fairness, equity, and social responsibility. This move is a testament to our belief that a motivated and well-compensated workforce is crucial to the continued success and growth of Milbank Group and the businesses within it.”

Becoming a Real Living Wage employer is just one way that Milbank Group is making a positive impact on its people, the local community and the wider world. From the transition to 100% HVO fuel at Cadman Cranes through to the introduction of sustainable resin at Sui Generis, as well as their businesses commitment to donating 2% of annual profits to local charitable causes, the Group is passionate about making a difference.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

