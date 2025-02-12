Milbank Concrete Products Celebrates Donating 2% of 2024 Profits to Charitable Causes

Milbank Concrete Products is proud to announce the successful donation of 2% of its profits in 2024 to support a variety of charitable and community initiatives. This pledge underscores the company’s commitment to giving back and making a meaningful impact beyond its business operations. Beneficiaries included Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT), Mind Mid and North East Essex, SSAFA, and several other local organisations and campaigns.

In January, the company also introduced a special initiative giving staff the opportunity to nominate a local charity or organisation close to their hearts. The selected cause will receive a share of Milbank’s 2024 donated funds.

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance remained Milbank’s main charity partner throughout 2024, receiving just over £20,000 – an incredible sum for the charity which relies on donations in order to provide its life-saving services. Milbank played a key role in supporting many of the charity’s initiatives over the last year, including their Heli-bration event in July, where EHAAT unveiled its brand-new AW169 helicopter.

Reflecting on the partnership, Lyndsay Wood, Corporate Fundraising Manager at EHAAT, commented: “Milbank Concrete Products’ support has been instrumental in helping us maintain our operations. Their sponsorship of our campaigns throughout 2024 and ongoing support helps to highlight what our community can achieve when businesses like Milbank step up to support critical services. Without them, we simply wouldn’t be able to provide our life-saving work.”

Other donations were made to the mental health charity, Mind Mid and North East Essex, who received £4,800 from the donated funds. These funds are enabling the charity to continue to provide important mental health support to people across the local area.

Milbank also pledged a donation of just over £2,400 to SSAFA – the armed forces charity. The funds went directly towards supporting ex-military personnel and their families within the local community, providing vital services ranging from physical care to emotional support.

In addition to its partnership with EHAAT, and support of Mind and SAAFA, Milbank supported a range of other initiatives and charities throughout the year, including sponsoring sports clubs and providing equipment to local schools.

Lee Cowen, Managing Director at Milbank Concrete Products, expressed pride in the company’s efforts: “We’re incredibly proud to have donated 2% of our profits this year to causes that matter deeply to our local community. Whether supporting life-saving organisations like EHAAT or inspiring the next generation through educational initiatives, our success as a business is measured by the difference we can make.”

He continued: “We’re also delighted to be launching our own charity initiative for our staff members, providing them with the opportunity to win money to support a worthy cause, whether it be their children’s sports team, school or even a local hospice. We’re passionate about involving our team with our wider community work, and this opportunity will provide them with the chance to support something which is close to their hearts. We look forward to announcing the winner at the end of February.”

Milbank Concrete Product’s commitment to charitable giving extends beyond 2024, with plans to continue supporting organisations throughout 2025 with the same profit sharing donation.

