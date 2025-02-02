Mid and North East Essex Mind Launch 120-Challenge

Local mental health charity Mid and North East Essex Mind is calling upon people of Essex to sign up to their 120-challenge to raise much-needed funds.

Whether you can skip, run, jump, plank, bake or knit, Mid and North East Essex Mind is looking for people to take part in their new fundraiser.

Ginny Idehen, CEO, Mid and North East Essex Mind, explains: “We’ve developed the 120-challenge to suit anyone wishing to support Mid and North East Essex Mind. It’s based on moving more, using a skill or doing something you enjoy. We’re looking for people to set themselves a challenge to suit their own levels of fitness, whether that’s doing an armchair workout for 120 seconds a day, running 120 miles in a month or knitting for 120 minutes or hours; the choice is yours.”

Ginny added: “It’s a well-known fact that movement releases endorphins in the brain which improves our mental wellbeing. We’re hoping this new fundraiser will help everyone, whilst also raising vital funds for us to continue our work in the community.”

Latest research¹ has revealed that everyone needs a minimum of 120 minutes exercise a week. Science² has also uncovered that 120 minutes a week outside in nature is associated with good health and wellbeing.

Fundraisers are being encouraged to make the most of the great outdoors whilst completing their challenges. But if the fundraiser wants to bring the fun inside, then they can opt for knitting, baking or reading challenges.

Mid and North East Essex Mind provides a wide range of mental health services within its 120-mile boundary from Braintree to Clacton and Maldon to Chelmsford.

Sign up is free of charge and supporters will receive a free Mid and North East Essex Mind T shirt. Once £120 fundraising has been achieved supporters will receive a branded charity item as a thank you.

To sign-up or discover more about the 120-challenge visit, www.mnessexmindorg/120challenge

