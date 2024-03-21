MERCURY THEATRE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE BIG GIVE’S ARTS FOR IMPACT CAMPAIGN

Mercury Theatre Colchester has announced that it will be taking part in the ‘Big Give’ campaign, Arts For Impact. The campaign will help the theatre in reaching its goal to get as many people involved in the creative arts and to ensure that the arts is an accessible space for all.

The Arts For Impact scheme, the newest of Big Give’s campaigns, aims to support arts and culture charities working to achieve societal impact across the UK. All donations that the Mercury Theatre receives between the 19-26 March will be matched by Big Give.

The theatre has set a goal of £5,000 in donations (to be then doubled by Big Give), with the funding allowing the Mercury to continue offering:

Bursary places for all the theatre’s Mercury Young Company groups

Subsidised and funded activity for SEND young people

Partnership working with local community groups including those working with refugees, LGBTQIA+ community, young carers

Activities in care homes and residential units

Support for young and/or emerging artists starting their careers

Work in schools

Abbi Roberts, Development Director at the Mercury Theatre says:

‘This is a great initiative from the Big Give to support the arts nationally, and highlights the important work that so many organisations do within their communities. If anyone wants to donate towards our ongoing engagement work, this week is the perfect time because your donation will be doubled! We have a very supportive and dedicated audience so we’re really excited to see how much we can raise in seven days!’

More information can be found at www.mercurytheatre.co.uk

