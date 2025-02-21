Manic Street Preachers plus special guests The Charlatans + Ash announced for huge outdoor show

Manic Street Preachers have been announced to headline a massive summer lineup as part of Heritage Live Festival’s 2025 summer outdoor shows, set in the stunning grounds of English Heritage’s Audley End House & Gardens.

They’ll be joined for the huge show by fellow indie luminaries The Charlatans and Ash.

Tickets for the show will be available on presale on Wednesday 26th February at 9am. Customers MUST pre-register at https://arep.co/p/manicstreetpreachers for presale access. Tickets will then go on general sale on Friday 28th February at 9am from axs.com/heritagelive

Manic Street Preachers are one of the most influential and iconic rock bands to have come out of Wales. Formed in Blackwood, they have gone on to headline festivals including Glastonbury, T in the Park, V Festival and Reading & Leeds.

They have won 11 NME Awards, eight Q Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards and four BRIT Awards, and were also nominated for the Mercury Prize and the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Their first album ‘Generation Terrorists’ released in February 1992 was a hugely ambitious debut, establishing them as unique artists, combining classic rock riffs with the attitude of pop and punk and lyrically setting themselves head and shoulders above their contemporaries.

Throughout the years they have collected fans from all over the world, maturing and changing musically whilst always keeping the classic Manics sound. At their live shows early tracks such as ‘You Love Us’ and ‘Motorcycle Emptiness’ comfortably sit alongside huge chart hits such as the No.1 single ‘If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next’, other singles ‘You Stole The Sun From My Heart’ and ‘Design For Life’ play alongside newer songs such as ‘International Blue’ and ‘Orwellian’.

They recently toured the US, Far East and UK with Suede and have just released their 15th studio album, ‘Critical Thinking’.

For more than 30 years, The Charlatans have been an inspirational force in British music, notching up 13 Top 40 studio albums – three of them number ones – alongside 22 Top 40 singles, four of them Top 10 hits.

The band – Tim Burgess, Mark Collins, Martin Blunt and Tony Rogers – remain one of the most brilliant live acts around. Their back catalogue is a non-stop jukebox of indie rock’s greatest hits including the instantly recognisable ‘The Only One I Know’, ‘Weirdo’, ‘Just When You’re Thinkin’ Things Over’, ‘One to Another, How High’, ‘North Country Boy’, and ‘Come Home Baby’.

Ash came to prominence as teenagers in the 1990s, with their thrashing brand of indie pop-punk. Their debut album ‘1997’ went straight to No.1 in the album charts, with huge singles such as ‘Oh Yeah’ and ‘Girl from Mars’. The NME count the album as one of the 500 greatest of all-time.

The three-piece have since toured the world numerous times over, releasing 8 albums including 2023’s ‘Race The Night’.

Previous years of Heritage Live Festivals at Audley End have featured Richard Ashcroft, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Elbow, Soft Cell, Madness, Boy George & Culture Club, Sir Tom Jones, Jess Glynne, Simple Minds and many more.

Manic Street Preachers

+ special guests

The Charlatans + Ash

Audley End House and Gardens, Off London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4JF

axs.com/heritagelive

Gates open 3:00pm / event ends 10:30pm

VIP packages are available.

For all show info, including venue information and VIP packages visit: www.heritagelive.net

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

