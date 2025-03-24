Madness Announce ‘ Hits Parade’ 2025 UK Arena Tour

One of the UK’s most beloved British bands Madness have today announced ‘Hits Parade’ a major UK arena tour for December 2025. Kicking things off at Sheffield Utilita Arena on 4th December the Nutty Boys will perform thirteen dates across the country, culminating with a special hometown show at London’s The O2 on Saturday 20th December. Madness will also be joined by very special guest Squeeze.

Celebrating their biggest hits that have defined their legendary career, Madness will be performing all the classics from their iconic, extensive back catalogue and fan favourites including ‘Our House’, ‘It Must Be Love’, ‘House Of Fun’, ‘Baggy Trousers’, ‘One Step Beyond’ plus many more! Renowned for their high energy, raucous sets get ready for an epic bash – live, loud, and full of heart.

Speaking on the new tour, Madness said, “We are going to be parading through your town soon…bearing glittering hits of all shapes and sizes, everyone welcome.”

Madness achieved their first ever UK Number 1 studio album in 2023, with the release of their latest record ‘Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La Vie’. Throughout their career, the band have had 11 UK top ten albums, 15 top ten singles and have won a multitude of awards including a prestigious Ivor Novello. They’ve performed on the top of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations and set the record for the biggest ever audience for the BBC’s Live New Year’s Eve Broadcast – the most watched TV music event of 2018.

One of rock’s vital institutions, Squeeze will join Madness following their huge sold-out 50th Anniversary UK tour last year. Squeeze first formed in 1973, shortly after Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook had begun their songwriting partnership. Throughout the 1990s, the band delivered exquisitely crafted records – ‘Play’, ‘Some Fantastic Place’, ‘Ridiculous’ and ‘Domino’. Reuniting in 2007 after solo careers, the ensuing decades have found Squeeze continuing to build their formidable body of work, with the release of the vigorous comeback albums ‘Cradle to the Grave’, ‘The Knowledge’ as well as ‘Food for Thought’ charity EP. Over the last year Squeeze have been working on two new records. ‘Trixies’ will feature a collection of unreleased songs that Glenn and Chris wrote together back in 1974. The second album will be new material, both are set for release over the next two years.

To celebrate Record Store Day UK this year, Madness are releasing a compilation of unique covers they’ve recorded through the years which have been carefully curated by the band. The record is available on an exclusive translucent red vinyl from 12th April.

The brand-new Madness dates follow a headline USA tour this May, summer live festival appearances across the UK and Europe as well as their annual House of Fun Weekender at Butlin’s, Minehead on 28th November – 1st December.

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday 28th March

HITS PARADE – UK TOUR DATES 2025

Thursday 04 December Sheffield Utilita Arena

Friday 05 December Manchester AO Arena

Saturday 06 December Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sunday 07 December Aberdeen P&J Live

Tuesday 09 December Newcastle Utilita Arena

Wednesday 10 December Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Friday 12 December Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 13 December Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sunday 14 December Brighton Centre

Tuesday 16 December Bournemouth International Centre

Thursday 18 December Cardiff Utilita Arena

Friday 19 December Birmingham Utilita Arena

Saturday 20 December London The O2

