Mackrell Director joins global law firm leadership forum

Director of Business Development and Client Relations, Chris Lane, takes on membership of the International Bar Association’s (IBA) Law Firm Management Committee, ahead of its Annual Conference.

A leading global forum for best practice in law leadership and management, the Committee comprises a diverse international membership across all areas of practice.

Its mission is to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, experience, trends and management frameworks on a global scale.

Global law firm management

Educating law management professionals globally, the Committee delivers a busy schedule of events curated to achieve its aims, including conferences, webinars and regular bulletins – culminating in its Annual Conference which, in 2023, will be held in Paris.

It actively encourages members to contribute to its ongoing work through its five subcommittees, publications and networking events.

Chris said: “The work of the Committee is invaluable to legal practices and practitioners because it provides a forum for experienced professionals from across the world to share their knowledge. I am particularly eager to get involved with the Business Development and Marketing subcommittee, to support firms as they expand.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the Committee. I will have the opportunity to further IBA’s mission using not only my own experience but the expertise of the entire Mackrell team.”

Delivering for the client

London-based Mackrell Solicitors has spearheaded a number of UK-first practice areas, with Chris taking the lead on several of its international expansion projects. It prides itself on a worldwide presence across all areas of law and legal practice.

“This will not only benefit our team – with new ideas and working processes – but it will ultimately benefit our clients, as we continue to expand and integrate new concepts into our practice.”

