LUMOS LIVE brings ‘SUNSET CANDLELIGHT EXPERIENCE’ to ESSEX

After a successful year of indoor candlelight events, Lumos Live announces a series of outdoor sunset candlelight experiences.

On the 5th July, Lumos Live starts it’s ‘Sunset Candlelight Experiences’ for the summer at Hylands Estate, Chelmsford in Essex.

The best hits from Hans Zimmer, Taylor Swift & Coldplay will be played surrounded by over three thousand LED candles.

There will be a bar and food vendors running all evening.

With support from Hylands Estate, Lumos Live delivers a magical outdoor concert experience reviving local entertainment for customers.

Seven summer locations confirmed. This includes Sevenoaks, Chelmsford, Bournemouth, Portsmouth, Cobham, Warwickshire & Cobham.

Supporting charities across the UK with a percentage of profits donated from each show and promoting young musicians with paid opportunities.

Lumos Live, the UK’s first independent illuminating concert experience, paying homage to the World’s best musician talent adding a modern take to classical music. From a year of over 100 successful indoor concerts, Lumos Live announces its summer series: An Outdoor Sunset Candlelight Experience.

With support from local vineyards and stately homes, Lumos Live is set to have sell out shows across the board. The shows will consist of a three-hour long performances from a string trio playing the best hits from Hans Zimmer, Taylor Swift and Coldplay.

Doors open at 6.00pm.

Event finishes at 9.30pm.

All are welcome to bring picnic blankets and camping chairs to sit on.

This event is for 8 years old and above.

Tickets for the Chelmsford show are available from the following link – https://bookings.kaboodle.co.uk/landing?client_id=172&package_id=21844&agent_id=&adults=0&children=0&infants=0¤cy_id=98

LUMOS LIVE (Sunset Candlelight Experience) – Summer 2024 Shows include:

Friday 21st June SEVENOAKS – The Mount Vineyard

Friday 5th July ESSEX – Hyland Estate (Near Chelmsford)

Saturday 20th July HAMPSHIRE – Stansted Park

Friday 16th August BOURNEMOUTH – Somerly House

Saturday 17th August COBHAM – Painshill

Saturday 24th August WARWICKSHIRE – Coughton Court

Saturday 31st August HAYWARDS HEATH – Borde Hill

Tickets for the above shows are available from – https://lumoslive.co.uk/events/

