Love Island Molly Smith’s trending Arabic name necklace is now on sale for just £36

Love Island is back and in a brand new format for the UK – Love Island: All Stars. Saving us from the January blues, the South African villa is hosting Love Islanders from seasons past looking for a second chance at love.

It’s fair to say that there have been a few style icons over the years and fans have already spotted a gorgeous accessory. Series 6 islander Molly Smith has been spotted in a necklace from the first episode and promo pictures, and that’s her personalised Arabic name necklace.

Molly entered the villa as the first female bombshell, right after her ex of 3.5 years, Callum Jones.

One X user said, “Can i just say Molly wearing an Arabic named necklace #LoveIslandAllStars #LoveIsland” and searches for ‘arabic name necklace’ increased 64% in the past day in the UK.

Molly’s necklace is a stunning PRYA necklace, which is currently on sale at £36.00. The necklace, called the ‘Custom Arabic Name Necklace’, features a classic gold link chain with Arabic calligraphy. Her necklace says ‘Nelly’ after her dog.

