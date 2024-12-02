#LookCloser campaign calls on public to spot and report signs of child exploitation in the East of England

Throughout this week The Children’s Society has been urging members of the public in the East of England to become more vigilant of signs of child exploitation.

The charity’s #LookCloser campaign encourages all of us to be alert to the possibility that a child we pass in the street, or sit opposite on a train, is being exploited, and to contact the authorities if we feel there is something wrong.

Home Office statistics show that 99 children in the region* were referred to the National Referral Mechanism as suspected victims of exploitation from July to September.

This figure is encouragingly down from 170 children in the same period last year, however, many children and young people who are being exploited continue to be overlooked and missed in the data, so the shocking scale of the crisis facing children is likely to be significantly higher.

As part of the campaign The Children’s Society has delivered training to around 260 people including the police’s Eastern Region Special Operations Unit as well as providing resources to help prevent exploitation to businesses such as taxi drivers, hospitality and retail staff, and those who work at other focal points such as transport hubs, and takeaways.

This training will help people identify child exploitation and give them the language to use when discussing the issue, so as not to alienate or stigmatise victims.

A crucial element in preventing and disrupting child exploitation is to ensure children feel able to share their experiences.

Young people may not report what is happening to them because of extreme and often brutal manipulation tactics from their exploiters, including undermining their trust in the adults around them. They may not see themselves as victims or may feel guilty or ashamed because of the criminal or sexual acts they have been forced or coerced into.

In order to offer children the best opportunity to share their experiences, adults must ensure they can be trusted to be non-judgemental in the way they react to children’s disclosures.

A large focus in this week’s #LookCloser campaign has been on the importance of language, with The Children’s Society publishing a new Appropriate Language guide on its website.

James Simmonds-Read, National Programme Manager at The Children’s Society, said:

“Exploitation is a sad reality for too many children throughout the UK today.

“Sexually abused, forced to steal, launder money, and move drugs; children are seeing their childhood ebbing away, powerless in the face of those who control and exploit them.

“Despite some signs of progress, all too often these children are blamed for their abuse, labelled as troublemakers, complicit, or told that they should have made different ‘choices’. But children cannot choose whether they experience abuse.

“During this #LookCloser week, we want to ensure that victim blaming is consigned to history.

“By recognising these children as victims, no matter who they are or how they behave, and by taking action to get them support, you can help stop exploitation in its tracks.”

In order to help the public play a role in reducing and preventing child exploitation, The Children’s Society have given examples of the possible signs of exploitation as well as highlighting the fact that it can happen in plain sight. Places like shopping centres, fast food outlets and train stations may all be used in the grooming and exploitation of children. It can also happen on social media and in online gaming.

Someone under 18 travelling alone, particularly late at night or on a regular basis.

Someone under 18 under the instruction of others, including those who appear to be boyfriends or girlfriends.

Someone under 18 talking about new friends they have met online.

For more information search #LookCloser – The Children’s Society.

