London Southend Airport Mental Elf event extension

London Southend Airport and its charity partner, South East and Central Essex (SECE) Mind, has confirmed an extension to apply to take part in the Mental ‘Elf’ Runway event.

The festive fundraiser will take place on 8th December and participants can walk or run the length of London Southend Airport’s runway whilst raising vital funds for SECE Mind. An ambitious target of £5,000 has been set from entry fees and sponsorship which the airport will match fund for a potential target of £10,000 awarded to the charity.

SECE Mind serve residents across Chelmsford, Castle Point, Rochford, South Woodham Ferrers and Southend areas, helping to support local people with their mental health and wellbeing needs. The total area covered by the charity creates a circumference of nearly 90km and participants of the Mental ‘Elf’ Runway will attempt to achieve this total distance together. With the runway 3.6km on a return journey 25 laps should be completed to achieve the full distance.

Glyn Jones, CEO London Southend Airport, “Our charity partnership with SECE Mind has offered valuable opportunities to raise awareness of mental health. Anyone can be affected, and the partnership has already delivered some fantastic campaigns for both airport employees and the community. The Mental ‘Elf’ Run will bring these groups together to achieve a shared goal of 90km and fundraising target of £5,000 which the airport has committed to match fund.”

The logistics of utilising the runway for the event are tricky, however, a small window has been identified between cargo flights, Jet Centre movements, aircraft maintenance and GA traffic and the airport team are working hard behind the scenes to prepare for the festive fundraiser. Please note timings are subject to change and spaces are limited.

If you would like to take part the deadline for applicants has now been extended to 24/11/21 simply register your interest by emailing: LSA.communications@southendairport.com

Participants are encouraged to raise sponsorship via a dedicated Just Giving page

To make a donation please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/LSA-SECEMind

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

