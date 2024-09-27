Lolly Announces Charity Partnership with Braintree Area Foodbank for 2024

Lolly, the hospitality software house, is proud to announce a 12-month charity partnership with Braintree Area Foodbank. This collaboration will focus on providing vital support to the foodbank, by way of food and monetary donations internally and volunteering, with Lolly matching financial donations each month with a minimum of £250

The Braintree Area Foodbank has been a cornerstone of support in the region, ensuring no individual or family goes hungry. As well as being a support network for the recipients, they connect them with resources and support agencies that can offer them more long-term support for their situation. As the cost of living continues to rise, the foodbank is facing unprecedented demand, serving nearly triple the number of individuals this year alone— compared to just a few years ago.

“This partnership comes at a crucial time. We’ve seen a significant drop in food and financial donations, creating a bigger resource gap,” said Henry Hopkins, charity manager at Braintree Area Foodbank. “Last year, we spent £85,000 purchasing food, and this year we estimate that number will reach £120,000. Partnerships like this with Lolly are crucial for keeping our services running and raising awareness of the challenges many people face.

“Lolly’s partnership will provide vital contributions. Additionally, the collaboration will work to elevate the visibility of food poverty, a critical yet often misunderstood issue. There’s a common attitude that poverty exists ‘elsewhere,’ but it’s happening here, in our communities.”

Peter Moore, CEO at Lolly, said: “We are honoured to be working alongside Braintree Area Foodbank, a charity making a real difference in our community.

“This partnership will help provide essential resources and support to those in need, we are deeply passionate about food poverty and helping to spread awareness of the foodbank’s services and debunking misconceptions about who the foodbank serves. Through partnerships like this, the foodbank can continue to inform, support and uplift our community.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

