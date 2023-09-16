LOCAL SINGERS IN SOUTHEND JOIN FORCES WITH RENOWNED CHOIR MASTER GARETH MALONE

Following the huge success of his 2022 tour, Gareth Malone is back with more dates for 2023…complete with a selection of new songs ready to delight audiences up and down the country. Get your song sheets ready, because the time has come to lift our voices once again as Gareth brings his new tour, ‘Sing-Along-A-Gareth-Two’, to venues across the UK this autumn.

Joining Gareth together with his band and singers, is a local Southend choir for this uplifting and joyous new show which visits The Palace Theatre in Southend on the 30th November. Tickets are on sale now at garethmalone.com

Sing Space Choirs have previously supported Gareth on tour and in the West End and are excited to be performing with him on the road as part of his new tour ‘Sing-Along-A-Gareth-Two’. With nearly 20 regional choirs all run by top West End performers and vocalists the Sing Space Musical Theatre Choir priorities community, mental health and national inclusivity. Singing in choirs can reduce stress and enhance social connection. It can even improve immune function. Sing Space welcomes everyone from the professional singer who wants to fall in love with singing again, to those who are nervous to sing in public.

Rachel Lynes founders of Sing Space Choirs said: “We are thrilled to be joining Gareth on stages accross the UK. We are big fans of Gareth and support his desire to get everyone singing together. We hope to add to the joy of the evening and encourage the audiences to open their hearts and raise the roof with their voices“.

Gareth Malone said: “I’m very excited to be working with the brilliant Rachel Lynes and her teams at Sing Space Choirs for my second Sing-Along-A-Gareth tour. Sing Space Choirs bring energy and a sense of fun to the evening and I can’t wait to see them again on stage.“

Playing piano, guitar and bass, Gareth will keep everyone entertained throughout the show. This is a feel-good evening of upbeat fun tracks we all know and love, which everyone can easily sing along to. The song list will be available to download in advance for those wanting to practice. Whether you are coming with a choir, with friends or solo – all are welcome to join Gareth in this celebration of community and song.

Audiences will get to enjoy a whole evening of new classic songs that Gareth will select to raise the roof of every theatre. Prepare your vocal cords for a night of pure joy that will uplift your spirits and bring everyone together through the power of song.

Gareth is currently putting together a new set-list for this 2023 tour, songs may include:

9 to 5 – Dolly Parton

We Are The Champions – Queen

Everybody Hurts – R.E.M.

Simply The Best – Tina Turner

As It Was – Harry Styles

Every breath You Take – Sting

Good Vibrations – Beach Boys

Shallow – Lady Gaga

Along with a few surprises, including a unique medley of party songs created by Gareth!

Gareth’s achievements as choirmaster, presenter and populariser of choral music include three number one singles, two BAFTA Awards and countless popular television shows over the last 15 years – including The Choir and The Choir: Military Wives. He was also the pioneer of the hugely successful ‘Great British Home Chorus’ – which saw thousands of people across the country sing with Gareth from their kitchens, bedrooms and living rooms during the pandemic.

