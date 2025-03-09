Local schools shine in latest school performance tables

Chelmsford Learning Partnership, a multi-academy trust of eight academies located in Essex, is celebrating strong results across its schools following the publication of the Department for Education’s school performance tables.

In Key Stage 2 (Years 3 to 6), 71.5 per cent of the trust’s primary school pupils achieved the national standards in reading, writing and maths, compared to the national average of just 61 per cent. Furthermore, the percentage of Key Stage 2 pupils within the trust working above their expected standards for their age was significantly higher than the national averages. More than 43 per cent of the trust’s primary school pupils achieved ‘greater depth’ compared to the national average of 28 per cent while in maths, and over a third of pupils achieved higher standards; higher than the national average of 24 per cent.

At Tyrrells Primary School, the Key Stage 2 results for reading, writing and maths (combined) placed pupils in the 93rd percentile nationally (where the 1st percentile is the lowest and the 100th percentile is the highest). At Perryfields Infant School, the percentage of pupils who achieved the phonics screening check in Year 1 was 93 per cent compared to the national average of 80 per cent.

Success was also seen at secondary school level. The trust saw progress above the national averages in Progress 8 scores (+0.13 compared to the national figure of -0.03) and a considerable increase in the percentage of Grades 9 to 7 (equivalent to A* and A). The overall performance of students at The Beaulieu Park School was amongst the highest in Essex, and England, with their Progress 8 score ranking them 177th out of all 6,550 schools nationally including grammar schools.

Reflecting on the schools’ successes in the school performance tables, Paul Banks, CEO at The Chelmsford Learning Partnership, said: “We are tremendously proud of the academic achievements of all of the pupils in our schools. These results reflect the trust’s unwavering focus on ‘achievement for all’ and I would like to thank our schools’ dedicated staff whose expertise and encouragement for every pupil supports their progress and achievement. Finally, I want to recognise the ongoing support of our parent community, who work alongside our teachers to ensure their children achieve their aspirations”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

