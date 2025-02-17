Local MP Alex Burghart Opens New Computer Suite at Kelvedon Hatch Community Primary School

Kelvedon Hatch Community Primary School is proud to announce the official opening of its brand-new computer suite, a significant investment in the future of its pupils. The state-of-the-art facility provides the latest technology, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to learn, explore, and develop vital digital skills in an ever-evolving technological world.

The remarkable project was made possible through the tireless efforts of the school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), who spearheaded a fundraising campaign that successfully raised over £10,000. This true community effort saw parents, teachers, and local residents come together to support the initiative, demonstrating the strength and dedication of Kelvedon Hatch’s school community.

To mark this milestone achievement, the new computer suite was officially opened by local MP Alex Burghart on Friday, 14th February. During the ceremony, he praised the collective efforts of the PTA, the school staff, and the wider community for their commitment to enhancing children’s education.

Headteacher Miss Victoria Townsend expressed gratitude to everyone involved, stating, “This new facility will provide our pupils with cutting-edge technology, enabling them to develop essential digital literacy skills that are crucial in today’s world. We are incredibly thankful to our PTA and the entire community for their dedication and generosity.”

The Discovery Educational Trust, led by CEO Ryan Duff, has also played a vital role in supporting this initiative, further reinforcing the school’s commitment to providing high-quality learning experiences for its pupils. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Darren at Clearspacegroup.com for generously donating equipment, which has played a crucial role in bringing this project to life swiftly.

The opening of the computer suite marks a significant step forward in the school’s commitment to providing high-quality learning experiences for its pupils, ensuring they are well-equipped for the future.

